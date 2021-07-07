Analysts Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Earnings of $7.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings of $7.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.79. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $25.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $26.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $30.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.13. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

