Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $60.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $62.80 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $235.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $240.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $228.93 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,677. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $832.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

