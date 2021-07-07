Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PROS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE PRO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.69. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.