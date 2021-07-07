Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.73 Million

Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $94.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.25 million to $100.20 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $83.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $416.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 54,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,087. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $485.91 million, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $119,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.