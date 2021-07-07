Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASGN Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

ASGN stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63. ASGN has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.