Analysts Offer Predictions for Latch, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Latch in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Latch stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Latch has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $19.70.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

