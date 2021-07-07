Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hardwoods Distribution (HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE: HDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/25/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$45.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$42.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of HDI stock opened at C$35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a twelve month low of C$16.02 and a twelve month high of C$38.11. The company has a market cap of C$761.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.16.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 3.6300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
