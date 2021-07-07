Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hardwoods Distribution (HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE: HDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$45.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Hardwoods Distribution had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$42.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a twelve month low of C$16.02 and a twelve month high of C$38.11. The company has a market cap of C$761.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Get Hardwoods Distribution Inc alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 3.6300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.