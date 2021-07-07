Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$13.30 to C$12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

6/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.25 to C$17.00.

5/11/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$13.70 to C$13.30. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LUN traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.23. 449,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Get Lundin Mining Co alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.