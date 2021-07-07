Analysts Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Target Price at GBX 61.67

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 52.38 ($0.68). 7,225,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651,432. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.62.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

