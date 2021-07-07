Analysts Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

NYSE CLR opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

