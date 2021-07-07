Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $15.27

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,802. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.