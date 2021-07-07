Analysts Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target at $10.00

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Orange alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 2,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ORAN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 24,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.