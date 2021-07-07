Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Utz Brands by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $22.53 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

