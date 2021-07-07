Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS):

7/7/2021 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/1/2021 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

NASDAQ:OAS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.75. 3,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $107.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.84.

Get Oasis Petroleum Inc alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $311,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $285,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.