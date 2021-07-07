Analyzing Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seritage Growth Properties and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 6.36 -$105.03 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.62 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Seritage Growth Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

