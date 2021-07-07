AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

