Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Receives $42.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANDHF. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

