Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 94,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,449. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $623.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.44.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

