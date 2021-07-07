Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.