APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Vistra worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,870,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after buying an additional 543,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,118,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

VST stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.