APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,910,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $387.35 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $396.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.