APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,660,849 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,660,849 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after buying an additional 1,206,343 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 156,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.