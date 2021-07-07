APIX (APIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.18 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $3.18 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00057519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00913286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045085 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

