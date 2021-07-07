APIX (APIX) Market Cap Hits $4.21 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. APIX has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $4.46 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.00933100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00045461 BTC.

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

