Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $77.60. Approximately 14,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 763,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.
AMEH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
