Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $77.60. Approximately 14,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 763,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

AMEH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

