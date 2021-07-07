Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $43.26. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 1,126 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

