AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of APYP stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. AppYea has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About AppYea
See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.