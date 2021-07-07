AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APYP stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. AppYea has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

