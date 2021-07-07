Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO William G. Rice Purchases 6,081 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice purchased 6,081 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,006.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

