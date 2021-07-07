AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $384.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.