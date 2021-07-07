Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $129,593,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 572.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 68.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after buying an additional 1,336,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

