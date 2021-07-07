Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 259.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Archrock worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $17,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,965 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $3,975,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AROC stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15. Insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

