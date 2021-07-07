Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $151,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock worth $31,707,590. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $374.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.