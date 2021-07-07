Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARKAY. Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

ARKAY stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.61. 820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arkema has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

