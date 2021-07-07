Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 707,359 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.52% of CI Financial worth $45,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.