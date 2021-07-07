Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,319 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of Columbia Sportswear worth $39,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

