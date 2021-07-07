Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $38.57 Million Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.59% of Crescent Point Energy worth $38,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 148,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

