Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.84% of Workiva worth $36,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,960,000 after buying an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Workiva by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva stock opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $120.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

