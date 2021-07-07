Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 124,828 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,828 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $41,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

