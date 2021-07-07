Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 58,600 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $34,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

NYSE:WES opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.