Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 558,565 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.66% of Navient worth $42,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.