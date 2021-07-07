ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Purchased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals makes up 2.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

ASA stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

