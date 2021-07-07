Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AHICF stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Asahi Intecc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Asahi Intecc Company Profile

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

