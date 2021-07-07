Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AHICF stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Asahi Intecc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $28.25.
Asahi Intecc Company Profile
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Intecc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Intecc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.