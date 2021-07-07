Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

ASAN stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.75. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of -46.29.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.