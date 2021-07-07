Ashe Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ashe Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 0.6% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ashe Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

