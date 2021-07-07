Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $309.00

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.00 and last traded at $306.39, with a volume of 3464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.78.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

