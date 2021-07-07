ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. 2,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 3.60. ASOS has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

