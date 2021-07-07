Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 3,799 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.45.

