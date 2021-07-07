Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 421.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,643. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

