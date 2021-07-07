Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,499. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $162.79 and a one year high of $239.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

