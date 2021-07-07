Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $16.27 on Wednesday, hitting $3,692.01. The stock had a trading volume of 179,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,335.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,685.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

